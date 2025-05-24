Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 8,400 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 34,675 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $589,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,323. The trade was a 41.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,764.50. The trade was a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,392 shares of company stock worth $3,138,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

