Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Shares in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.27% of Contineum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.
Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CTNM opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CTNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Contineum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
