Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $431.34 million, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

