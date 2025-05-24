Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Trading Down 2.0%

MP opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

