Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Down 1.2%

LC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LC

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,320. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $215,198. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.