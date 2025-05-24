Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,290,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 265,637 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,151,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

