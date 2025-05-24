Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,135 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $308,172. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

