Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,100 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRKS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

