Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 349 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 687.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg purchased 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 358,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,518.41. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Roper purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,758. The trade was a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,417 shares of company stock valued at $905,556 over the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

