Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,600 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,161,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,420,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,778,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,609,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,102,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,687,000 after buying an additional 467,767 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,684,000 after buying an additional 4,244,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About The Carlyle Group



The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

