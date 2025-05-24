Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 435,160 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 15,848.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

