Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 637 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,353 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 319,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 208,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,393,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after acquiring an additional 188,767 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 181,593 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 178,658 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $788.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

