Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 67,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 1.23%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.