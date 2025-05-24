Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Upwork by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.75 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,380.51. The trade was a 36.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,178.60. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,868 shares of company stock worth $9,478,580. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

