Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.89% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TENX. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.