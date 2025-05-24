Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Amcor by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Amcor by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 91.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Raymond James began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

