Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6,077.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,940,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,312 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,032,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGIT opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1872 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

