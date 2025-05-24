JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CORZ opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,406 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $86,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Core Scientific by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,901 shares during the period. Finally, Situational Awareness LP purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,736,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

