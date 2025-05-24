JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $116.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

BioNTech stock opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

