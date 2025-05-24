Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kearny Financial worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $387.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.71 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.60%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

