Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.93 ($4.78) and traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($5.21). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 383 ($5.18), with a volume of 68,569 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 397.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries.

