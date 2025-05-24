Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,264,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Laureate Education

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

