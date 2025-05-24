Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 249.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $159,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,206.27. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

SMBC stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $68.69.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.33 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

