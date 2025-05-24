Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 257.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 382.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Seaboard by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB opened at $2,566.00 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,365.00 and a one year high of $3,376.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,584.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,672.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.