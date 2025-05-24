Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1,727.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Karooooo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $52.86 on Friday. Karooooo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $65.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

