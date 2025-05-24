Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SARO opened at $28.19 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SARO. Wall Street Zen raised StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

