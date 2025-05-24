Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $319.51 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.