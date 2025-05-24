Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 7,182 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 24,765.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 128,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $186,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $134,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,142 shares of company stock worth $655,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.1%

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $249.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

