Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $341.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.28. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Southern States Bancshares from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

