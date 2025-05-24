Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,124 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bruker by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 1,093.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.