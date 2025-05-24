Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

