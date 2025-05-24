Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGNI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 352.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 11,366 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $178,787.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 437,117 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,850.41. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 9,692 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $152,455.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,507.62. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,469 shares of company stock worth $919,285. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Magnite Stock Down 1.5%

MGNI stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

