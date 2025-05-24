Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nextracker from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $539,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,017 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $168,801.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,055.80. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,333. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

