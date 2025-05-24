Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NRIM stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $91.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

