Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $39,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $32,095,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,913,000 after acquiring an additional 108,321 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 85,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Get Our Latest Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.