Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,489,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $207.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

