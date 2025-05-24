Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 339,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201,180 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 400,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $328,840. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

