Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $56.75 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

