Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Stories

