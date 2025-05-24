Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 216.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.