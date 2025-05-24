Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,382 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.00, for a total transaction of $469,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,590. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total transaction of $2,312,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,426.94. The trade was a 20.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares valued at $16,214,791. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategy Stock Down 7.5%

Strategy stock opened at $369.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.40 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.03.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

