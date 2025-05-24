Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 6,127,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 553,336 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 148,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $11,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,020.98. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $514,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,095.70. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,455. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE CXW opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.79.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

