Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 1,816,811 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,324,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,464,000 after buying an additional 166,461 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 902,353 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after buying an additional 981,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after buying an additional 264,167 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

