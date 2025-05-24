Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

In related news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 22,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $99,999.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILA stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.82.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.