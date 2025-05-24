Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HAL stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.