Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 752,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 903,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,234.48. This trade represents a 5.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This represents a 24.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

