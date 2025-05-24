Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 68,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 930,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 798,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $618.80 million, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

