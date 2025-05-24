Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

