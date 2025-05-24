Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Civista Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 90.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.3%
CIVB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $342.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.69.
Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Civista Bancshares
Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares
In other Civista Bancshares news, Chairman Dennis E. Murray, Jr. bought 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,848.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,995.28. The trade was a 47.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Civista Bancshares
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.