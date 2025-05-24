Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.2%

ECVT opened at $7.31 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $857.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

